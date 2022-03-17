N.S. RCMP searching for suspects following break and enter, theft at convenience store

The Pictou County District RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men in connection with a break, enter and theft at a store in Lyons Brook, N.S.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a convenience store on Highway 376 where a break and enter had been reported.

Upon arrival, police learned two men entered the store and stole around $3,000 in cigarettes and cash.

The first man is described as white with a slim build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater with white lettering on the left arm and on the upper right shoulder, dark boots and a white medical mask. Police say he was also carrying a wooden baseball bat that had a black ring around the middle.

The second suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater with a red T-shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.