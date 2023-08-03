N.S. RCMP searching for two Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder

Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.

Eskasoni RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Castle Bay Road around 5 a.m.

Officers learned a 45-year-old man had been attacked by two men he knew.

Police say the men hit the victim with a vehicle, sprayed him with an irritant and then assaulted him with a baseball bat.

They say the victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say the assault was a targeted incident, and not a random act.

Alfred Joseph Marshall, 29, and 42-year-old Justin Noelan Dennis have been jointly charged with:

attempted murder

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

uttering threats

unauthorized possession of a weapon

Police say they are actively looking for the men, who are both from Eskasoni.

Marshall is described as five-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police describe Dennis as five-foot-11, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe they are driving a grey 2011 Ram 1500 with Nova Scotia licence plate HCD 984.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the men’s whereabouts, is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

