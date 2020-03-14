HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man following a home invasion Friday afternoon in North River, Colchester County.

On Friday, at around noon, police responded to a residence on Edith Lee Drive. Two occupants of the home say they saw a four-door light blue vehicle they didn’t recognize pull into their driveway. When they went to lock their door, a man entered the home through the front door and pushed both occupants into a bedroom. The suspect then proceeded to rummage through the house, stealing items of insignificant value.

Police say the occupants weren’t injured.

The occupants described the suspect as being over 6-feet-tall with reddish hair, a beard and was wearing work boots. Another suspect, who waited in the vehicle, is described as a male with short hair and glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-893-6820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their doors and use home security systems.

The investigation continues.