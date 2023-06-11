N.S. RCMP searching for two people charged with sexual offences

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for two people recently charged with sexual offences.

On May 26, Richmond County District RCMP was alerted of a possible sexual exploitation incident involving a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

In a June 2 news release, police said they determined a young person was sexually assaulted by the man and woman in 2020.

Police also said there may be more victims in the case.

Daryl Digout, 53, and 48-year-old Shelley Digout were arrested on May 29 at a home in Barra Head, N.S.

They are jointly charged with:

sexual assault

sexual interference

sexual exploitation

They were released on conditions ahead of an Aug. 28 appearance in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

Police say they were informed of Daryl and Shelley’s disappearance around 7 p.m. Friday.

They were reportedly last seen on 5132 Rd. in Barra Head, N.S., two days earlier.

Daryl is described as six-foot-one with a heavy set. He’s also bald and has blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing camo pants and a dark blue t-shirt.

Shelley is described as five-foot-four, with a thin build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

The RCMP says she was last seen wearing camo spandex pants and a green t-shirt.

Police have also released photos of Daryl and Shelley.

They are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.