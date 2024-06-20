N.S. RCMP searching for wanted man who may be armed

There was a heavy police presence in the Musquodoboit Harbour area Thursday as the Nova Scotia RCMP searched for a man on a provincewide warrant who may be armed.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 100 block of West Petpeswick Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man damaged the home with an axe and ran into the woods, according to an RCMP news release.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Brandon Grant of West Petpeswick, who is wanted for allegedly being at large without an excuse.

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital and The Birches Nursing Home were on lockdown and Eastern Shore District High School was on a hold and secure for several hours as a precaution, police say.

West Petpeswick Road was closed and it reopened around 11:15 a.m.

In an update on X just after 1 p.m., the Nova Scotia RCMP said its Emergency Response Team left the area and "all possible known locations were checked with multiple structures cleared."

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Grant is described by police as being six-foot-four and 300 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Grant or has information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call 911.

