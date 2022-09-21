N.S. RCMP seek Brooklyn man wanted on provincewide warrant

West Hants District RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for a man charged in a robbery from June 2022. Police say he has since failed to comply with conditions of his release.

Andrew Scott Barker, 45, of Brooklyn, N.S., is charged with:

robbery

possession of a controlled substance

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Barker is described as five-foot-ten, 150 pounds, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Barker, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Anyone who sees Barker is asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.