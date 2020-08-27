HALIFAX -- Colchester District RCMP are trying to track down the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left two people injured.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision on East Prince Street in Salmon River, N.S., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police learned a dark-coloured truck had rear-ended a Volkswagen Golf. They say the impact of the crash caused the driver of the Volkswagen to lose control of the vehicle, which then struck a power pole.

The RCMP say the driver and a passenger sustained “significant injuries” in the crash.

They also say the truck did not stop to offer assistance and left the scene.

“The truck would have damage to the front grill and it is suspected to have significant front end damage,” said the RCMP in a news release.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colchester District RCMP at (902)896-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).