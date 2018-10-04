

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a gas-and-dash suspect who allegedly tried to cover his tracks by hiding his licence plate.

Police say the man gassed up his vehicle at a service station on Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, but drove off without paying.

Surveillance photos captured images of the driver and his vehicle, but police say the man's licence plate is covered.

Police say the same man appears to have done the same thing at a service station on St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the licence plate was also covered at that time, with what appears to be paper and secured with tape.

The suspect is described as white male in his 20s. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black winter jacket with fur on the hood, and khaki-coloured pants.

The man drives a dark-coloured Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.