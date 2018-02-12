

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a suspected arson in Harrigan Cove, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the fire on MacDonald Cove Road on Feb. 2 just after 11 a.m.

Police say the home was abandoned and completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries.

Officers determined that a young man and a vehicle were seen in the area around the time of the blaze. They were able to located his footprints and believe he may have started the fire.

Police say the man in his mid-20s stands five-foot-11 with a thin build and a full, dark beard.

He was seen wearing a grey and black hoodie and sneakers at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured Ford or Chevrolet pickup, possibly a late '90s model and possibly with a cap.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP, Sheet Harbour RCMP or Crime Stoppers.