N.S. RCMP seek information after shooting in North Preston

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is seeking information about a shooting in North Preston, N.S.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of Simmonds Road just after 4 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they say officers learned nearby residents had heard shots and a vehicle fleeing the area. Police say they found evidence consistent with a shooting.

No injuries were reported or damage to property, according to an RCMP news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

