HALIFAX -- The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and assault in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Sept. 9.

Police haven’t been able to locate 33-year-old Ryan James Jessop and now they have obtained a provincewide warrant for his arrest.

The Upper Sackville, N.S., man is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, mischief and choking to overcome, as well as three counts of breach of probation and two counts of breach of a court order.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident for which he is facing charges.

Jessop is described as white with dark brown hair and green eyes. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police say Jessop should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).