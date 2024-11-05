N.S. RCMP seek man who waved child over to truck in Springhill

The RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly encouraged a child to approach his vehicle in Springhill, N.S.

Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person on Pine Street on Monday. Police say a man in a truck stopped on the road around 5 p.m. and waved to a child outside a nearby home to try to get them to come over to his vehicle.

The RCMP says there was a “significant distance between the child and the road” so they don’t believe the child was at risk of physical harm during the incident. The child told an adult, and police say the vehicle then left the area.

The RCMP patrolled the area but couldn’t find the truck.

"This child did the right thing by immediately telling an adult about this incident," says Cumberland RCMP Sgt. Brian Cameron.

"We don't know the driver's intent and would like to hear from him."

The man had brown hair and a mask that covered his nose and mouth. He was wearing a sweater and pants that were possibly blue or green. The truck was silver.

Police are asking to speak with anyone who has information about the man, the incident, or anyone who has witnessed or experienced a similar incident in the area. They can contact Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-243-2181 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

