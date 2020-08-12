HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for an Ontario man wanted for alleged offences in Wilmot, N.S.

Bradley Nickerson, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking in connection with incidents police allege happened on Sunday.

The RCMP’s efforts to locate Nickerson have been unsuccessful and they have now obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Nickerson is described as a white male with dark brown hair. He is five-foot-eleven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police warn that Nickerson should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on Nickerson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.