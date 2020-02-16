HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Side by Side ATV which was stolen from a home in Upper Nappan on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, police received a report of a pickup truck and ATV that were stolen that day between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. from a home’s driveway on Highway 2.

Around noon on the same day, the truck was recovered abandoned in a remote area near Sackville, New Brunswick, by New Brunswick RCMP.

However, the ATV has yet to be located. It is described as a white and black 2016 Kawasaki Teryx with neon green highlights. Its Vehicle Identification Number is JKBRTCF19GB50050.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them at 902-254-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.