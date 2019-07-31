

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to attack one man with a bat and injured another with a machete in Chapel Island, N.S.

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Investigators say three men were socializing when the suspect started to behave aggressively towards the other two men. They say the suspect swung a bat at one of the men, but missed.

Another man who was in the area heard what was happening and entered the home. Police say the suspect then grabbed a machete and swung it at the man who had just entered the home.

He sustained an injury to his hand and was taken to hospital.

Police say they know the suspect’s identity and they are trying to locate him. They have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond District RCMP.