Police are looking for three suspects after an armed home invasion in East Preston, N.S.

The RCMP say a youth at a home on Lower Partridge Road answered a knock at the door around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The man who knocked asked whether a specific person was home. When the youth replied “no,” the man allegedly forced his way into the home. Police say he was followed by two other men, who were both carrying firearms.

The suspects allegedly went through the home and left with some jewelry.

The youth wasn’t injured.

Investigators are now looking for the suspects. The suspect who knocked at the door is described as a black man with a lighter complexion and a beard. He is five-foot-seven inches tall and was wearing dark clothing.

There is no description available for the other two suspects.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene in a car, but a description of the vehicle is not available.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.