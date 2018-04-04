

CTV Atlantic





The Kings District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects after a home invasion in Waterville, N.S.

Police responded to an apartment building on Mill Street just before midnight Sunday.

Police say two masked men burst into the apartment. One of the men was armed with a weapon and police say he demanded money from the occupants and took a bag and a wallet from them.

No one was injured.

Both men fled the scene in a small, dark-coloured vehicle. They were seen headed west on Mill Street.

Police say the wallet was found on the ground outside the apartment building.

Residents of another apartment in the building reported that they had noticed the suspect vehicle in the area.

Police searched the area, but failed to locate the suspects or their vehicle.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects.

One suspect is described as a tall, slim, 20-year-old man who was dressed all in black. His face was covered in a sheer, stocking-like cover and he wore gloves. Police say he had a deep voice and was holding a weapon.

The second suspect wore a mask and was dressed all in black. Police say he stood behind the first man and didn’t speak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP