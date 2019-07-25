

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are looking for three men who were in a black Volkswagen, two of whom are suspects in an assault investigation after a woman was punched in the face.

Police say the road-rage incident occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The suspects were travelling north on Highway 102 and the assault occurred near Milford, N.S.

"The victims noticed a newer black Volkswagen driving erratically behind them. The car was passing in the right and left lanes and was cutting off some vehicles, nearly hitting the victims' vehicle as it pulled in front of them after passing," the RCMP said in a news release.

"After that, the suspect vehicle could not pass any more vehicles due to traffic blocking both lanes. The victims' vehicle gradually caught up to the suspect vehicle, and a passenger in the rear seat threw a beer can at the victims' vehicle and it sped off again."

Police say the victims took Exit 9 to head home and realized that the suspect vehicle had also taken the same exit. Instead of entering the roundabout, the car came to a stop.

"A man got out of the back seat of the suspect vehicle and ran to the passenger side of the victims' vehicle," the RCMP said. "He pulled the door open and a physical altercation ensued between the two men. Another man got out of the suspect vehicle and became involved in the altercation as well."

Police say the driver of the victims' car got out and started yelling at the men to stop fighting.

"While the suspects were running back to their car, one of them punched her in the face," the RCMP said. "The suspects left the area, and the victims did as well."

Two people sustained minor injuries from the altercation and the RCMP is working to identify the three men in the black Volkswagen.

The victims told police it was newer and was either a sedan or a hatchback. Here are the descriptions of the three men:

Rear passenger: white male, five-foot-10 in his late 20s or early 30s, with a stocky build and short, possibly curly blonde hair

Front passenger: white male, six-foot-two and in his early 40s. He had a slim build and was wearing a red shirt and a baseball cap.

Driver: white male, no other descriptors provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.