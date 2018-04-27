

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is looking for two persons of interest as they try to crack a case of seafood shoplifting in Lower Truro, N.S.

Police say two men entered a business on Robie Street around 7 p.m. on April 21 and loaded up their baskets with food, including lobsters, scallops, and a pork loin roast.

Police say the men left the store without paying for the items.

Investigators have released photos of two men and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.