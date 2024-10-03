ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP seeking information after shots fired at East Preston home

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The RCMP in Nova Scotia is seeking information in connection with shots fired at a home in East Preston.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, along with Halifax Regional Police and a K9 unit, responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Upper Partridge River Road near Highway 7 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

    When police arrived, they say officers learned there were seven people inside – three women, one man and three youths – when more than half a dozen bullets were fired at the home.

    Police say no injuries were sustained, however a bullet did impact a mattress inside the home where one person was sleeping.

    While investigating, police found evidence of the shooting.

    Police say they do not believe the incident was random.

    The force is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

