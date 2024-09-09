ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP seizes candy packages containing illegal cannabis, 2 men arrested

    Candy containing illegal cannabis that was seized by N.S. RCMP in Mount Uniacke, N.S., is pictured. (RCMP) Candy containing illegal cannabis that was seized by N.S. RCMP in Mount Uniacke, N.S., is pictured. (RCMP)
    Two men are facing charges after police say they seized thousands of grams of illegal cannabis – including some that could be mistaken for candy – from a store in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

    East Hants RCMP executed a search warrant at the illegal storefront on Sept. 3. Police say they seized roughly 10,000 grams of dried cannabis, items associated with the illegal sale of cannabis, and a truck and trailer.

    Some of the cannabis was in packaging that looked like popular chocolate bars, candy and cereal.

    "Using branding and logos similar to familiar products means that these items could easily be consumed by kids who don't realize that they are eating a cannabis edible,” said RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae in a news release.

    Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Kentville, N.S., and a 29-year-old man from Falmouth, N.S., during their search.

    The men, whose names have not yet been released, are facing charges of possession for the purpose of selling and promotion of cannabis. The men have been released from custody and are due to appear in court at a later date.

    The RCMP says cannabis can only be legally purchased at licensed locations in Nova Scotia. All cannabis products sold legally in Canada are required to have child-resistant packaging and can’t be sold with a package or label that could appeal to youth.

    Follow CTV News