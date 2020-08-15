HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is reporting no injuries after a man jumped out of a moving ambulance in Mount Thom on Friday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a distressed man on Highway 104.

Police say the man was already being transported from Cape Breton to Halifax by Emergency Health Services when he became agitated and jumped out of the ambulance onto the highway into the path of oncoming vehicles. The man proceeded to jump into the box of a half-ton truck passing by in the east-bound lane.

Police arrived on the scene and momentarily shut the highway down.

The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to hospital.