N.S. RCMP still trying to solve 2006 murder of Leslie Ann Conrad

Leslie Ann Conrad disappeared in Lower Wolfville, N.S., on Oct. 5, 2006. Leslie Ann Conrad disappeared in Lower Wolfville, N.S., on Oct. 5, 2006.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island