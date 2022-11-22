N.S. RCMP still trying to solve 2006 murder of Leslie Ann Conrad

Tuesday marks 16 years since the body of Leslie Ann Conrad of Lower Wolfville, N.S., was found and police say they are still trying to solve her murder.

Conrad, 45, disappeared from her home on Oct. 5, 2006.

A hunter found her body in a shallow grave near Melanson Road in Kings County on Nov. 22, 2006, less than 10 kilometers from her home.

It was later determined that she was the victim of a homicide.

At the time of her death, Conrad’s husband told investigators she had gone for a walk and never came home.

Kevin Conrad was arrested in connection with the case in 2007, but was released without charges.

Despite a lengthy investigation by RCMP, no other arrests or charges have been laid in the case.

Investigators say they have continued to follow up on leads and tips they have received over the years.

Conrad’s murder was added to the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in 2008. The program offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

The Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 902-365-3120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).