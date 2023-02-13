N.S. RCMP still trying to solve 2021 murder of Eskasoni man

Police say they are still trying to solve the murder of a man killed in Eskasoni, N.S. in 2021.

Andrew Carter Morris, 30, was found dead on Beach Road on Aug. 9, 2021. Investigators concluded Morris was the victim of a homicide.

The RCMP says it is still investigating Morris’ death.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Morris.

The Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information about Morris’ death, or who may be able to identify those responsible, is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.