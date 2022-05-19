N.S. RCMP trying to identify vehicle in fire investigation on Bear River First Nation

The RCMP is trying to identify a vehicle as part of an investigation into a fire that destroyed the band hall on Bear River First Nation in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

At around 1:15 a.m. on May 13, the RCMP and the fire department responded to the fire on Reservation Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they say the building was fully engulfed. By the time fire crews extinguished the blaze, the building was badly damaged.

Bear River Fire Chief David McCormick told CTV News last week that the 38-year-old three-storey building is a complete loss.

"It's a shame. Completely devastating to the community and Bear River," McCormick told CTV News last week.

McCormick says no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation, but police say it’s possible the fire is suspicious, based on evidence collected at the scene.

Digby RCMP is currently working with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s office to determine how it started.

RCMP investigators are now trying to identify a vehicle that was in the area at the time. They say the people inside could be witnesses.

In an attempt to identify them, the RCMP has released a short video showing the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the fire to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.