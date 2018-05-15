

Windsor District RCMP is using an aircraft as the search for a missing 56-year-old man continues.

Timothy Wells was last seen riding a bicycle on Highway 14 in Vaughan, N.S. around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they are especially concerned for his well-being as he has a medical condition that requires medication.

The RCMP launched an air search for Wells on Tuesday, using an aircraft to search along Highway 14 in the Vaughan area.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Highway 14 between Hants County and Lunenburg County to keep an eye out for Wells.

He is described as a white male with thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard, and blue eyes. He is roughly six feet tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Wells was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet. He was riding a blue or purple bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.