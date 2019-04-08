

A member of the Halifax District RCMP suffered minor injuries when his SUV was struck from behind while he was stopped on the side of Highway 102 in Fall River on Sunday morning.

Police say the Mountie was in his vehicle, which is fully marked and had its emergency lights turned on.

“The police officer was stopped to assist a driver at a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 102 near the Hwy. 118 interchange,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A vehicle in the southbound lanes approaching the collision scene from behind, lost control in the corner, and collided with the rear driver's side of the police vehicle.”

Police say the officer was taken to hospital and later released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the police vehicle was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was released at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident.