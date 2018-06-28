

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are warning Nova Scotians -- especially those living in the Indian Brook area -- about the release of a high-risk offender.

Christopher Isaac MacDonald is set to be released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on Friday after completing a sentence for assault with a weapon, among other offences.

Police say 24-year-old MacDonald is a violent offender and has a criminal record that includes convictions for assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.

Police say his victims have included men and women with whom he had no previous relationship.

MacDonald will be required to follow a number of strict conditions for two years. The conditions include not possessing weapons, and abstaining from consuming, possessing or purchasing alcohol and illegal non-prescription drugs or prescription drugs not prescribed to him by a medical practitioner. He is also required to follow a daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Police say they are notifying residents so they can take suitable precautions, but are warning against any form of vigilante activity.