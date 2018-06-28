Featured
N.S. RCMP warn about release of high-risk offender
Christopher Isaac MacDonald is set to be released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on Friday, June 29, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:14PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17PM ADT
The RCMP are warning Nova Scotians -- especially those living in the Indian Brook area -- about the release of a high-risk offender.
Christopher Isaac MacDonald is set to be released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on Friday after completing a sentence for assault with a weapon, among other offences.
Police say 24-year-old MacDonald is a violent offender and has a criminal record that includes convictions for assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.
Police say his victims have included men and women with whom he had no previous relationship.
MacDonald will be required to follow a number of strict conditions for two years. The conditions include not possessing weapons, and abstaining from consuming, possessing or purchasing alcohol and illegal non-prescription drugs or prescription drugs not prescribed to him by a medical practitioner. He is also required to follow a daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Police say they are notifying residents so they can take suitable precautions, but are warning against any form of vigilante activity.