Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
N.S. RCMP warn people not to approach escaped prisoner
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 10:46PM ADT Last Updated Friday, June 5, 2020 10:55PM ADT
The Nova Scotia RCMP were looking for Kevin Clarke-McNeil on Friday after he escaped from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in New Glasgow.
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP are warning people not to approach a prisoner who escaped from the Northeast Nova Correctional Facility in New Glasgow on Friday.
There were several police officers looking for Kevin Clarke-McNeil in the Coalburn and Priestville area.
Police say Clarke-McNeil was shirtless when last seen and is thought to be headed toward Halifax on foot.
"He was incarcerated for serious crimes including attempted murder," the RCMP said in a tweet.