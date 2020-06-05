HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP are warning people not to approach a prisoner who escaped from the Northeast Nova Correctional Facility in New Glasgow on Friday.

There were several police officers looking for Kevin Clarke-McNeil in the Coalburn and Priestville area.

Police say Clarke-McNeil was shirtless when last seen and is thought to be headed toward Halifax on foot.

"He was incarcerated for serious crimes including attempted murder," the RCMP said in a tweet.