Nova Scotia RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills following multiple investigations in the past month of counterfeit currency circulating the province.

RCMP say in the last four weeks, counterfeit bills have circulated in Annapolis, Kings, Lunenburg and Yarmouth counties. Some cases involved bills with symbols added, and some involve bills that have been defaced.

Police say consumers should be diligent when accepting cash to avoid becoming a victim of counterfeiting and point out that if you unknowingly accept a counterfeit bill you cannot be reimbursed.

Anyone who spots currency similiar to the bills described or has any information about counterfeit bills is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.