

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning residents, especially those living in the Windsor area, about the release of a high-risk offender.

Police say 45-year-old Eddie Matthew Henshaw will be released Wednesday from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., where he has completed a sentence for sexual offences.

Police say Henshaw has a criminal record dating back to 1993 for convictions of assault causing bodily harm, assault, and sexual assault.

Henshaw will be released on strict conditions, including not possessing certain weapons, not possessing or consuming alcohol and non-prescription drugs, and having no communication with his victims, for a period of two years.

Police say he is not allowed to have contact with children under the age of 16 or be within 100 metres from public parks, schools, or anywhere one might reasonably expect children under 16 to be present.

Henshaw is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is six-foot-one inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police say they are warning the public so residents can take precautionary measures, but they caution against any form of vigilante activity.