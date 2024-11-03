N.S. RCMP warns retailers of increased credit card scams

ATLANTIC
    Credit cards are displayed in Montreal on December 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Credit cards are displayed in Montreal on December 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    Nova Scotia RCMP is warning retailers of the increased volume of stolen or compromised credit cards being used to pay for high-volume or expensive orders across the province.

    RCMP says retailers should be extra cautious when doing sales over the phone – particularly when accepting credit card payments without the cardholder present.

    Police point to recent incidents where things like furniture, ATVs, tires, and other high-value items were purchased by stolen or compromised credit cards.

    According to police, due to many credit card vendors agreements, retailers are responsible for purchases where the credit card was used without being authorized by the true cardholder and even cases of fraud. The credit card company can also make a charge-back dispute against the vendor for fraudulent transactions, in some cases even after the product has been shipped, resulting in the loss of both the product and the fraudulent payment for the retailer.

