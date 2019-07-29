

CTV Atlantic





Yarmouth Mounties say a 12-year-old girl was threatened and asked to share intimate images of herself.

Police say they received a complaint from the girl's mother after the images were shared with others online.

"The victim had been chatting on a social media platform with someone she did not know," the RCMP said in a news release. "They requested she send intimate images and videos, which she did."

The girl blocked him, but was then contacted by someone else on her contact list who told her that the suspect was going to share the images if she didn't unblock him.

"She unblocked the suspect, who then demanded more videos, threatening to share the ones she had already sent with her contacts if she didn't comply. She sent more," the RCMP said. "The victim was then contacted by another person online, who told her they had received intimate images of her online. They threatened to distribute her images unless she sent more. She blocked this user, and then told a parent what had happened."

The Mounties are working to identify the two individuals who were communicating with the girl.

"Police would like to remind the public to check their security settings on their social media, and be very cautious when communicating with strangers online," the RCMP said. "Users should be very careful when sending photos via the internet, as once the image is online, it can never be fully deleted."