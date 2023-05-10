N.S. receives thousands of applications from internationally-trained nurses since fast-tracking process
Nova Scotia’s College of Nursing has received a thousands of applications from internationally-trained nurses hoping to practice in the province.
Sue Smith, the CEO and registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Nursing (NSCN), said the college has received 9110 applications since it expedited the licensing and registration process for the top seven countries where nurses apply to come to Canada.
“We’re in day eight and we’ve had well-over 9000 applicants,” Smith said. “It’s all hands-on deck.”
The Nova Scotia College of Nursing was the first provincial regulator to announce plans to fast-track applications for international nurses who are trained in the seven countries where the scope practise matches Nova Scotia’s. This means nurses would be eligible for licenses in a matter of weeks, rather than years.
Nurses registered in the Philippines, India, Nigeria, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand are now eligible to apply for a license in Nova Scotia and have no other requirement except pass a national entrance exam.
The stream-lined process has cut out paperwork and time.
Smith noted while the college was anticipating there would be a lot of interest, more than 9000 applications within eight days exceeds expectations.
“This does not automatically translate into 9000 nurses however based upon even the high high number of people who are filling out an account we are very optimistic that we will certainly have significant positive number of nurses available to work in Nova Scotia,” Smith said.
CTV news spoke with Janet Hazelton, president of the nurses union, earlier on Wednesday at which point in which the Nova Scotia College of Nursing had received more than 1400 applications within the first two days of the process. Even having heard the much smaller number, she was pleased.
“I’m shocked and I’m pleased but I’m cautiously optimistic,” Hazelton said. “Because they still have to be obviously vetted to make sure they meet the standard we hold in our province. There’s still some work to be done but it’s certainly promising.”
Hazelton estimates there are somewhere between 1200-1500 vacancies within the Nova Scotia Health Authority, which does not count the IWK or long-term care nurses.
While Nova Scotia was the first province to introduce the licensing changes, Alberta and British Columbia have followed suit.
“That’s always the issue when you have a good idea. It germinates and others latch onto it,” said Hazelton.
Nova Scotia’s health minister Michelle Thompson believes the initial interest shows that people have been waiting for changes for a long time.
“We’re really proud of the college and the work that they’ve done and you see that we’re reaping the benefits of that change,” Thompson said.
On Tuesday, the college convened a meeting with healthcare and immigration stakeholders, including the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.
“It certainly mobilized a whole crew of people quite quickly to say ok this is a real opportunity,” said Suzanne Ley, senior executive director of the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.
“It’s one thing for us to be doing recruitment around the world, which we’ve been doing but this is recruitment coming to us,” she said.
While licensing is key, so is finding a place for new nurses to work and live.
“As we get these folks we want them to stay in Nova Scotia,” said Smith. “Other partners also have to step up and we wanted to give them a heads up.”
Ley also noted there are lots of internationally-educated nurses in Nova Scotia already.
“And so there’s some work happening to make sure we’re taking care of some of the folks that are here,” Ley said.
As for the applicants who are still abroad, Ley expects it could take anywhere from months to a year to get them to Nova Scotia, depending on their individual circumstances.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.
Western Canada is bracing for an unseasonable heat wave and dry spell that will raise the risk of wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia over the coming days.
LIVE UPDATES | Leafs lead Panthers 2-0
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive, they’ll need to win four straight games against the Florida Panthers, starting with tonight’s Game 4 in Sunrise, Fla.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to all-NBA first team after stellar season
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got his first career all-NBA nod on Wednesday, securing a spot on the first team.
Canadian university researchers find ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Toronto
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckage
Twelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
'We will never be the same again': Sister of deceased man demanded change from Ontario man charged with selling sodium nitrite for suicide
A distraught sister intent on getting answers about her brother’s death demanded Kenneth Law change how he sells his products to people trying to commit suicide, according to e-mail exchanges viewed by CTV News Toronto.
-
Off-duty paramedic says he witnessed a man shot and killed by police in Toronto's east end
A man, who was rushed to hospital via emergency run following a police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end, has died.
Calgary
-
No recommendation for restricting transit stations to fare-paying customers: report
A report to the city of Calgary’s infrastructure and planning committee did not recommend closing transit stations to only fare-paying customers, as some city councillors had expected.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
Red Deer woman helping other moms with breastfeeding classes and support
Pam Armstrong started her home business in the fall of 2022 called Tandem Breastfeeding Company. The term is used by mothers of twins who feed both their children at the same time. Armstrong has a lot of experience with three sets of fraternal twins aged four, nine and 13.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match
CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
-
Que. woman pleading with city council to let her stay in her commercial-zone apartment
A Quebec woman is pleading with her home city of Saint-Lazare to let her stay in her apartment of nearly three years over a zoning issue with the building. “My son is still here with me,” Katie Mitchell told CTV, she says she was given a deadline to move out because she’s living in a commercial zone.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
-
'We’ll rebuild. I’ll never leave': Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation residents mourning but resolute
About 1,600 people evacuated from a First Nation in northern Alberta were still waiting to return Wednesday, but Sandy Goodswimmer already knows he's not going home.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
London
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
-
Traffic clogs several downtown streets as rush hour detour routes reduced
Drivers who had been using the Dundas Place flex street as an east-west detour route were stopped in their tracks this week.
-
London, Ont. police locate missing person
The London Police Service has located a previously reported missing person.
Winnipeg
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Manitoba promises more than $1 million, to start, for affordable housing aid
The Manitoba government is promising new money to keep rents low at private non-profit housing complexes, following a controversy at one facility recently in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
City of Ottawa proposes new rules for little free libraries on residential properties
Ottawa residents may soon be allowed to install Little Free Libraries closer to the road or sidewalk on their property.
Saskatoon
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
-
Staff were unaware Sask. inmate found dead in her cell was awaiting psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Investors in this Saskatoon real estate company lost millions. Now they want payback.
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.
Vancouver
-
RCMP officer testifies he immediately suspected murdered Burnaby teen had been sexually assaulted
Testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, Sgt. Michael Urmson told the jury he immediately suspected the young victim – whose name is protected by a publication ban – had been sexually assaulted, based on the position of her clothing.
-
B.C. contractors awarded more than $4K after being locked out of home by dissatisfied client
A pair of B.C. contractors who say they were suddenly locked out of a client's home in the middle of a bathroom renovation have been awarded compensation by the province's small claims tribunal.
-
You can drink AI-generated cocktails inspired by Vancouver neighbourhoods
Have you ever wondered what Gastown would taste like if it were a cocktail? Now you can find out, thanks to new neighbourhood-inspired mixes generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Regina
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Regina city council to review recommendations from integrity commissioner following councillors' lawsuit against city manager
Regina city council will discuss a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says two city councillors violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
-
Crash near Outlook claims 47-year-old man's life
A Saskatoon man has died after a crash near Outlook, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Uber finally approved for Victoria
Popular ride-hailing service Uber has been approved to operate in Victoria. The company had previously applied to operate in B.C.'s capital, but was rejected by the Passenger Transportation Safety Board.
-
Heat-related special weather statements issued for Vancouver Island
Special weather statements related to heat have been issued for communities on Vancouver Island, including in Greater Victoria.
-
'Big healthy looking beaver' stalls traffic on Vancouver Island highway
Something of a Canadian traffic jam stalled traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay on Sunday.