HALIFAX -- More Nova Scotians are now able to book an appointment to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than originally scheduled.

In a news release issued Monday, the province announced that they have reduced the second dose interval from 35 days to 28 days.

Effective immediately, anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 30 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before September 12, can now reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose at an earlier date.

Public health says recipients will receive an email to the account provided at the time of booking. The province says notification emails will go out in batches up until the end of day June 30.

Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Health officials say the drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle. At the time of booking you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time.

Anyone who has received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can choose a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Anyone who has received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive a second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Nova Scotia health recommends people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose, “based on emerging evidence of a better immune response with an alternate second dose and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca”.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.