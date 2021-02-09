HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new case involves an individual in the Central zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

"We've had a good run in the last number of weeks reporting single digits to zero cases of COVID. Other provinces have not been so fortunate including our neighbours across the Atlantic, Newfoundland and Labrador," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

With an outbreak reported this week in Newfoundland and Labrador, health officials in Nova Scotia say anyone coming from N.L. needs to immediately quarantine for 14 days.

"We are imposing now, anybody coming from Newfoundland and Labrador will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Again, this is a reminder of how quickly things can change."

Strang says Nova Scotians planning to travel to Newfoundland and Labrador should only do so for essential purposes.

"I want to thank all of you for your hard work and cooperation in keeping everyone safe especially during this time of transition," said McNeil.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,741 tests on Monday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 172,678 tests. There have been 498 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four-hundred-and-eighty-nine cases are now resolved.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19 who is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 295,856 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,513 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,287 cases (7 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (1 active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 18,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 5,642 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered, 10,541 were health care workers, and 1,862 were long-term care residents.

"Since December 15, 2020, we've received almost 34,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and this includes the 5,950 doses received to the end of last week," said Strang.

"This week we are expecting to receive 1,950 more doses of Pfizer vaccine and again, half of that will be reserved for second doses. The good news is, next week we will get the single-biggest shipment of vaccine to date; 18,775 doses of Pfizer vaccine."

Strang says the province plans to ramp up their vaccine program to administer the vaccines as quickly as possible.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: