N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 death in last two weeks, increase in hospitalizations, new cases

Nova Scotia is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday, which covers a two-week period.

The province is also reporting 19 new deaths from previous reporting periods.

Health officials say between Dec. 20, 2022 and Dec. 26, 2022, 12 new deaths were reported, one of which happened during that reporting period.

Between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan. 3, seven new deaths were reported, none of which happened within that week.

The data released Thursday covers the period between Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 3 due to a break in reporting over the holidays.

Since March 2020, the province has reported 694 deaths related to the virus.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province says 76 people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 during the two-week period.

Of the new hospital admissions, 35 were between Dec. 20, 2022 and Dec. 26, 2022, while 41 happened between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan. 3.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 75.

According to Nova Scotia Health:

Thirty-four people were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase from 25 patients in the health authority’s last update two weeks ago.

As of Thursday, there were another 99 people in hospital who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but are positive for the virus.

One-hundred-and-thirteen patients are in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

On Thursday, one person was being treated in intensive care.

N.S. HEALTH EMPLOYEES

As of Thursday, the health authority says 94 Nova Scotia Health employees were off work due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who is positive for the virus.

The following number of Nova Scotia Health employees are off work in each zone on Thursday:

15 in the Western Zone

53 in the Central Zone

Nine in the Northern Zone

17 in the Eastern Zone

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,553 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 14-day period, up from 584 cases two weeks ago.

Of the new cases, the province says 687 were confirmed between Dec. 20, 2022 and Dec. 26, 2022, while 866 were reported between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan. 3.

VACCINATION

To date, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had at least two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.3 per cent have had at least one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.