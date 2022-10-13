N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases

COVID-19 claimed 11 lives in Nova Scotia last week, according to data released by the province Thursday.

To date, 555 people in the province have died of the disease.

The report also shows an increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and a decrease in new cases of the virus.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, 49 people were in Nova Scotia hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 46 the week before. Six of them are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The number of new hospital admissions rose slightly from 51 to 55 this week.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 80.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 942 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,178 last week.

VACCINATION

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.