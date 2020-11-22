HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday – bringing the total of active cases to 44.

On Sunday, the province announced that all 11 new cases are in Central Zone. Six are connected to previously reported cases; five are under investigation.

The announcement comes after the province said it saw its single largest jump in COVID-19 cases in recent months on Saturday.

150 RAPID TESTS PERFORMED

The province notes these cases do not include a potential case that was detected on Saturday night in a pilot rapid COVID-19 screening program for bar staff and patrons in downtown Halifax.

About 150 rapid tests were done, most on staff. Of 10 patrons tested, one was positive. That person also underwent the standard test, which provides a higher level of accuracy. Results are pending, and the person has been self-isolating since last night.

“Catching even one potential case of COVID-19 can have a huge impact in stopping the spread of the virus,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. “It’s an important lesson that we need to limit our social contacts and follow all the other public health guidelines – wear a mask, practise social distancing and wash your hands.”

Results of Saturday night’s pilot will be used to inform a broader testing strategy.

“The majority of new cases we are seeing involve social interactions – people who may or may not be symptomatic going downtown with friends and staying for several hours,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang. “Last night’s pilot provides us more information as our testing and screening strategy continues to evolve.”

Meanwhile, with cases increasing in the province, new restrictions in much of Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County will come into effect on Monday.

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,164 Nova Scotia tests.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 128,080 negative test results and 1,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 1,070 cases are considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving 44 active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty per cent of cases are female and 40 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 989 cases

Northern Zone: 77 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

TWO HALIFAX AREA SCHOOLS TO CLOSE FOR TWO WEEKS

On Friday, the province announces two Halifax-area schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be shut down for two weeks as a precaution.

Students who attend Graham Creighton Junior High School in Cherry Brook, N.S., and Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour, N.S., will move to online learning while the schools are closed. The schools are slated to reopen on Dec. 7.

“We are doing this as a precautionary measure, but the reality is, we have COVID in these two schools and in the surrounding communities,” said Premier Stephen McNeil during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Nova Scotia public health confirmed Thursday evening that there is a second case of COVID-19 at Auburn Drive High School.

"The new case is a close contact of an earlier reported case at the school," the province said in a news release.

Auburn Drive High School and its family of schools are closed for the day on Friday, Nov. 20. The family of schools includes:

Astral Drive Elementary

Astral Drive Junior High

Bell Park Academic Centre

Caldwell Road Elementary

Colby Village Elementary

Graham Creighton Junior High

Humber Park Elementary

Joseph Giles Elementary

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.