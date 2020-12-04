HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. With 17 more cases resolved, the number of active cases has dropped to 117.

Eleven of the new cases are located in Nova Scotia's Central Zone. This includes a case connected to Halifax's Citadel High School, which was first reported late Thursday.

Three cases are in the Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The other case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

CASE AT PARK WEST SCHOOL

Nova Scotia Health says a positive case has also been identified at Park West School, a primary to Grade 9 school in Halifax.

The person did not attend school on Friday and is self-isolating.

The school will remain closed to students until Dec. 10 so a deep cleaning can take place. Students will study from home in the meantime.

Nova Scotia health says, as a precautionary measure, the school’s offsite pre-primary location will also be closed until Dec. 10. Students and families can expect an update on Wednesday.

Public health will notify any close contacts of the person who tested positive. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and required to self-isolate for 14 days.

NOVA SCOTIA COVID-19 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,623 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has conducted 73,254 tests. There have been 269 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 152 cases are considered resolved, leaving 117 active cases.

There have been no deaths during the second wave and no one is in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has conducted a total of 196,425 tests, with 1,358 positive cases confirmed overall. Of those, 1,176 cases are considered resolved and 65 people have died.

The province's overall confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 63 cases

Central Zone: 1,154 cases

Northern Zone: 86 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 13.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

This is a developing story, more to come.