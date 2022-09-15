N.S. reports 15 new COVID-19-related deaths in weekly update, increase in death count in August

Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.

The data also shows there was a decrease in active hospitalizations and an increase in new hospital admissions during the seven-day period.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Sept. 6 to Sept. 12.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 522 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.

The average age of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province is 83.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there were 48 people in hospitals with COVID-19 across Nova Scotia, compared to 51 the week before. Nine people were being treated in intensive care.

The number of new hospitalizations due to the virus increased this week, from 33 to 39.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 78.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,133 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 986 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Tuesday, 14.7 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.5 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.

DATA RELEASED FOR MONTH OF AUGUST

Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 deaths for the month of August, while the number of new cases and hospitalizations went down.

During August, health officials say 33 people died from COVID-19 -- 18 more than what was reported for the month of July.

Of the 33 deaths, 27 people were aged 70 and older, and 13 were living in a long-term care facility.

AUGUST'S TOTAL CASES

During the month of August, Nova Scotia reported a total of 6,882 positive PCR tests -- 1,768 fewer than what health officials reported in July.

AUGUST'S HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials are reporting the province saw 208 hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the month of August.

Additionally, the monthly update shows a decrease of 17 in hospitalizations in August, compared to July.

The province says Nova Scotians aged 70 and older are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to those between the ages of 18 and 49.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized at nearly three times the rate, and died more than two times the rate, compared to those who are up to date with their vaccinations.