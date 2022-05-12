N.S. reports 18 deaths related to COVID-19; drop in hospitalizations, cases

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a drop in deaths, hospitalizations and case numbers in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The province announced 18 deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday – four fewer than were reported last week.

The data released Thursday covers a seven-day period ending May 9.

"We're seeing virus activity continue to slow down in Nova Scotia and that's great news, but the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains high, and that's important to keep in mind even as we make our way out of the sixth wave," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia in a news release.

The province says the number of COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care and residential care facilities is down this week.

They also note the report shows the association between age and severe outcomes.

Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, Nova Scotia has reported 242 deaths related to COVID-19, with a median age of 81.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials say 65 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of 12 from last week’s numbers.

Of those currently in hospital:

nine are in ICU

24 per cent are unvaccinated

the median age is 74

The province says the risk of hospitalization is about 10 times higher for those aged 70 years and older, compared to those aged 18 to 49, and more than 100 times higher compared to those under 50.

Since the start of the fifth wave, which started Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of hospitalizations is 71.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 3,118 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 297 fewer cases than what was reported last week.

Since the start of the fifth wave, the median age a PCR-confirmed cases is 42.

VACCINES AND BOOSTERS

As of May 12, the province says 65.2 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose and 41,584 people have received a fourth dose of vaccine.

Second booster doses are available to residents of long-term and residential care facilities, adults 70 and over living in the community, and members of First Nations communities 55 and older in Nova Scotia.

According to the province, having at least one booster dose reduces the risk of hospitalization by more than 84 per cent and the risk of death by more than 92 per cent compared to those who are unvaccinated or have only one dose.

Those who are unvaccinated or have only one dose of vaccine have over 13 times the rate of death compared to those with at least three doses, according to the province.

DASHBOARD UDPATES ENDING SOON

Nova Scotia will end its COVID-19 dashboard updates at the end of May.

The dashboard first became active in January 2021.

Until then, COVID-19 data can still be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.