N.S. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.

The province is also reporting six COVID-19-related deaths from previous reporting periods.

Since the start of the pandemic, 796 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The data released in Thursday's report covers between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 16 from 31 in the last week's update.

As of Thursday, five patients were receiving treatment in intensive care.

NSH says 93 people are in hospital for something else and also have COVID-19.

Forty-nine people in hospital caught the virus after being admitted.

NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.

NEW CASES

The province says there were 264 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s down from the 391 new cases in last week's report.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 53.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 28 per cent had two doses and 19 per cent had one or no doses.

NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK

As of Thursday, the health authority says 82 of its employees were off work because they had COVID-19, were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows:

Western Zone: 8

Central Zone: 38

Northern Zone: 20

Eastern Zone: 16

