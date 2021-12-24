N.S. reports 611 new COVID-19 cases Friday, state of emergency renewed

HALIFAX -

For the first time in more than a week, Nova Scotia is not reporting a record single-day high with 611 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Public health says 393 of Friday’s cases are in the province's Central zone, 60 are in the Eastern zone, 59 cases are in the Northern zone, and 99 are in the Western zone.

As of Friday, public health says there is an estimated 4,266 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The province did not provide an update on recoveries on Friday.

On Thursday, 11 schools in the province were notified of an exposure at their school.

A full list of school exposures is available online.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health.

Detailed follow-ups are being prioritized to support contact tracing in schools, long-term care, health-care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 8,897 tests.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

Nova Scotia is renewing its state of emergency, taking affect at noon on Sunday, Dec. 26. It will extend to noon on Sunday, Jan. 6, unless the government terminates or extends it, according to public health.

CHANGES TO FOLLOW UP IN THOSE WHO TEST POSITIVE

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 will not receive a follow-up call from public health.

Anyone who has tested positive from Dec. 21 and beyond can expect an email from public health, a text message, and phone call from public health.

Public health says long-term care homes, group homes, assisted living facilities, health-care facilities and shelters who have not received test results should follow their regular processes for notification to public health.

Details on testing and isolation can be found online.

ONE NEW CASE AT PARKSTONE ENHANCED CARE

There is one new case reported Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax. A total of two residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

All staff and residents are fully vaccinated and most eligible residents have received a booster shot, according to public health.

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE AT ST. MARTHA'S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Beginning Friday, inpaitents are not able to recieve visitors, except on designated support person per day for the following:

Palliative care and other patients nearing end of life

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying

Children under 18 seeking treatment and/or admitted to hospital

Labour and birth

Outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for emergency and ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions

Patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis at the discretion of the clinical team.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 1,763,416 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 793,666 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 109,333 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Shortness of breath

• Runny nose/nasal congestion