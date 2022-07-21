N.S. reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, a jump in cases and hospitalizations in update

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more people in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.

There is also an increase in the number of people in hospital with the virus and a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The data in Thursday's update covers the seven days between July 12 to 18.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 44 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, up from 32 last week. Eight people are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The median age of a person in hospital with the virus is 75.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,877 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,562 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 3.2 percent have one dose of vaccine and 82 per cent have two or more doses.