N.S. reports 76 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting 76 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit on Sunday.
Of the 76 people in hospital:
- 13 are in intensive care
- the average age is 66
- the age range is nine to 93 years old
- 71 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave
There are also 280 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 132 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 148 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
In a release, the province says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges in not available Sunday.
CASES AND TESTING
On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,792 tests. An additional 243 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
Of Sunday’s cases:
- 96 are in the Central Zone
- 59 are in the Eastern Zone
- 47 are in the Northern Zone
- 41 cases are in the Western Zone