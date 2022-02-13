N.S. reports 76 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting 76 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit on Sunday.

Of the 76 people in hospital:

13 are in intensive care

the average age is 66

the age range is nine to 93 years old

71 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave

There are also 280 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:

132 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

148 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

In a release, the province says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges in not available Sunday.

CASES AND TESTING

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,792 tests. An additional 243 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Sunday’s cases: