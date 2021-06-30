HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three of the cases are in the province's Eastern zone and are connected to previously reported infections. One case is in the Central zone and is related to travel.

No previously reported cases in Nova Scotia have recovered, with the total number of active infections increasing to 55.

“Today we enter Phase 3 of our reopening plan and welcome Canadians back into our province in a safe way,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “It’s been a long time coming, and I know it has been hard, but I am pleased that the vaccine-based self-isolation requirements will allow many Nova Scotians to be reunited with loved ones.”

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,942 tests on Tuesday. The province has completed 941,859 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,836 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,689 cases have recovered and 92 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 290 cases (2 active cases)

Central Zone: 4,634 cases (39 active cases)

Northern Zone: 300 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 612 cases (14 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 926,062 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.7 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Acccording to public health, 219,504 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“The steady rollout of our age-based vaccine distribution plan allowed us to administer first doses in an efficient way,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “While we are leading the country in first dose coverage and rapidly increasing second dose coverage, we still have work to do. We need as many Nova Scotians as possible to get both doses of vaccine so that we can continue our reopening phases and be in a position to lift restrictions by the end of summer.”

The province says it has received a total of 1,081,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province. Testing is open to anyone, including out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Wednesday, June 30

Alderney Landing, (2 Ochterloney St Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, (1583 Beaver Bank Rd) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, (2041 Hammonds Plains Rd) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: