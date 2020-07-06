HALIFAX -- There are now four active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia as the province reports a new travel-related case of the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,065.

The provincial government says the person who tested positive does not live in Nova Scotia, but was passing through the province from the United States on their way to Prince Edward Island.

They are now being quarantined under federal authority in Nova Scotia. No other details about the person have been released at this time, including whether they are an American citizen.

More information is expected to be released at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang on Monday afternoon.

178 tests

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 178 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,113 negative test results and 1,065 positive COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

The province says 998 cases are now considered resolved, leaving four active cases in the province.

2 people in hospital

There are still two people in hospital. Both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are still receiving treatment.

The cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 53 cases

central zone: 901 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador no longer have to self-isolate in Nova Scotia for 14 days.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency has been extended until July 12.