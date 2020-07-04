Advertisement
N.S. reports no new cases of COVID-19; active cases remain at three
Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang provides an update on COVID-19 during a news conference in Halifax on July 3, 2020.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the active cases in the province remaining at three.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 358 tests on Friday, and continues to operate 24-hours a day.
To date, the province has 54,685 negative test results, 1,064 positive cases, 63 deaths and three active cases. Nine-hundred and ninety-eight cases are now resolved.
Two people are currently in hospital – both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.
There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.
Cases by zone
Of the three active cases, one was identified in the western zone, while the other two were identified in the central zone.
As of Saturday, the cases are identified in the following zones.
- Western zone: 53 cases
- Central zone: 900 cases
- Northern zone: 57 cases
- Eastern zone: 54 cases
The government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority's four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.
Symptoms and self-isolation
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.
Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:
- fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
- cough or worsening of a previous cough
- sore throat
- headache
- shortness of breath
- muscle aches
- sneezing
- nasal congestion/runny nose
- hoarse voice
- diarrhea
- unusual fatigue
- loss of sense of smell or taste