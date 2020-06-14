HALIFAX -- There were no new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

This marks the province's fifth consecutive day with no new cases, with the last new case identified on June 9. The total number of cases reported in the province is 1,061.

The province says 996 cases are considered resolved, with just three active cases remaining in the province.

Only four new cases of the virus have been reported so far this month.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 569 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday. To date, Nova Scotia has 48,786 negative test results.

Day cares to open Monday

Starting Monday, licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes will reopen, with restrictions.

Childcare centres will begin opening at 50 per cent capacity and can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health's COVID-19 guidelines for childcare settings. Family daycare homes will open at full capacity. All facilities must follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined by public health.

"I want to thank daycare operators and employees across the province for their patience and their hard work to ensure our children are returning to a place where they can safely learn and play with their peers," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "I also want to thank parents and caregivers for adapting to having their children at home or making other arrangements. I know it wasn't easy."

The province released guidelines for summer day camps on Friday. Summer day camps can reopen as long as they have a plan in place that adheres to the guidelines.

Visits to long-term care facilities and care homes for Nova Scotians with disabilities can also resume Monday, with restrictions. However, some facilities may not be ready to accept visitors at that time.

Long-term care facility visitation to begin Monday

On June 10, Public Health announced that there were no cases at long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia, and long-term care facilities could begin allowing outdoor visitation on June 15.

Northwood held an update on Friday, detailing the process and restrictions of visiting the facility.

When asked if additional cases at Northwood would affect or cancel scheduled visits, a representative said Northwood would follow directions from Public Health.

The home, located in Halifax’s north end, dealt with the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 346 cases among residents and staff.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer families and friends visiting beginning June 15”, said Northwood CEO Janet Simm on Friday.

“We know how eager everyone is to see their loved ones as soon as possible, however, we must do this in a very safely orchestrated plan, following the guidelines set out for us by public health.”

Beginning next week, Northwood staff will be contacting families to schedule outdoor visits. Only two visitors will be allowed per resident.

“Families will receive written information outlining the detailed outdoor visitation processes, along with reminders of proper physical distancing and use of a mask when visiting,” said Simm.

Visits will be held outdoors in Northwood’s courtyard and will be limited to 30 minutes. A distance of two metres must be kept between residents and their visitors, and no touching will be allowed.

“Visitors will be met by a screener who will ask series of questions about their current well-being. Visitors’ temperatures will be taken, they will be asked to use hand sanitizer and clean their phones,” explained Simm.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, given to them by staff, and will not be allowed to use the washroom facilities. No outside items or gifts will be allowed to be given to the residents.

Northwood will have eight family visits on Monday, and hopes to increase that number going forward. Visits will be scheduled seven days a week to accommodate initial visits for 400 residents.

No new deaths

Nova Scotia isn’t reporting any additional deaths from COVID-19 at this time.

Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents at Northwood.

There are still two people in hospital. One patient is in the intensive care unit.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

western zone: 53 cases

central zone: 897 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

State of emergency extended

The Nova Scotia government announced Friday that the provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday and remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: